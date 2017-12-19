Trump's natl. security strategy reaffirms strong Seoul-Washington alliance: S. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's latest announcement of the country's national security strategy reaffirmed the strong alliance between Seoul and Washington.



Trump vowed Monday to "take care of" North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile threats as he unveiled his administration's first national security strategy. He said that cooperation with US allies is critical to responding to such threats.



"The strategy reaffirmed that the US will double commitments to its allies and partners and cooperation with its allies is key in coping with common threats including North Korea's nuclear problem and preserving interests," Noh Kyu-duk, spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a press briefing.





South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) and his American counterpart James Mattis shake hands during their talks at the Pentagon on Aug. 30, 2017, in this photo provided by Song`s ministry. (Yonhap)

"We assess that the report reaffirmed that the Seoul-Washington alliance is stronger than ever," he added.He said that the government is reviewing the US report as it comprehensively deals with Washington's policies spanning from diplomacy to the economy.The report came as tensions have heightened after North Korea fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile in late November, declaring that it has completed its nuclear armament.Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday that the document showed the international community is on the same pace over the need to employ sanctions and pressure to prod North Korea into coming to the negotiation table."The government has kept the stance that North Korea's nuclear issue should be peacefully resolved, and we need to apply sanctions and pressure to make Pyongyang give up its nukes and come to dialogue. In that sense, the international community is moving in the same direction," a ministry official said. (Yonhap)