K-pop act SHINee mourns loss of singer Kim Jong-hyun

K-pop group SHINee on Tuesday mourned the death of lead singer Kim Jong-hyun, who reportedly took his own life, on social media.
Kim, better known by his stage name Jonghyun, died in southern Seoul on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead. The singer left behind a painful note describing his harrowing fight against depression.
"Jonghyun is the best artist who loves music, enjoys the stage and cherishes communicating with fans through music," the group said in a statement issued on Twitter next to an image of Kim performing. The statement ended by saying, "We will remember you forever."
|(SHNee`s Twitter)
"Thank you for everything. You did so incredibly well," wrote one fan with the Twitter handle @MaryMyHeart. Another user, @wizjimin, said "Rest in Peace my angel, we love you so much."
S.M. Entertainment, management agency of SHINee, issued a statement on Kim's death late Monday.
"Members of SHINee who have been together for a long time, fellow S.M. artists and the staff are mourning the deceased in huge shock and sadness," the company said.
A private memorial for Kim was set up at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)