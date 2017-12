The largest Starbucks branch in Seoul, named “The Jongno branch,” is set to open Wednesday at Jongno Tower in Seoul. The 1,100-square-meter store is divided into six zones including a lounge zone and open stage and offers exclusive premium services such as Teavana products made with the Siphon brewing method to enhance flavor. Customers can enjoy over 100 beverages and 60 types of food at The Jongno branch. (Starbucks Korea)