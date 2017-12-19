[PyeongChang 2018] President Moon goes all out to promote PyeongChang Olympics

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday sought to promote the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held here in rare meetings with ordinary citizens and the media.



The president traveled to a venue of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, using an express train that covers the 277-kilometer distance between the Incheon International Airport and Pyeongchang in less than 2 hours



The quadrennial event will be held Feb. 9-25, with the ensuing Paralympic Games slated to be held March 9-18.





The captured image from an event site of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games shows President Moon Jae-in holding up tickets to the games in a photo posted by his office Cheong Wa Dae on Nov. 26, 2017 as part of efforts to promote the Winter Olympic Games that will be held in South Korea`s Pyeongchang in February 2018. (Yonhap)

While on the train, the president will meet a group of 20 citizens who have purchased tickets for the Pyeongchang Games. Moon, an honorary ambassador for the PyeongChang Olympic Games, earlier promised to hold such an event for those who purchase tickets to the games.He will also hold a separate meeting with a group of sports news editors from about 35 local news outlets, according to his office Cheong Wa Dae.In Gangneung, he will visit an ongoing work shop of volunteers for the Winter Olympic Games to personally express his gratitude for their service, a Cheong Wa Dae official said, while speaking on condition of anonymity.He will return to Seoul later in the day, again using an express train. (Yonhap)