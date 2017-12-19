Opposition parties demand clear explanation over Moon aide's recent visit to UAE

NATIONAL

Opposition parties pressed the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday to address mounting speculation over the presidential chief of staff's recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.



Rumors have swirled that Im Jong-seok's trip to the Middle East from Dec. 9-12 was aimed at allaying its concerns about a possible impact of President Moon Jae-in's nuclear phase-out policy on a set of deals for Seoul to export and operate four nuclear reactors in the UAE.



Cheong Wa Dae has denied them, saying his trip was designed to enhance the bilateral partnership "in a broad context" and boost the morale of South Korean troops in the UAE. It has also reaffirmed that there was no problem in the enforcement of the nuclear reactor deals.





This photo, taken Dec. 11, 2017, shows Chang Je-won, the spokesman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

"Chief of Staff Im must tell the truth before the National Assembly before it escalates further," Chang Je-won, the spokesman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, told reporters, calling the case "nuclear reactor gate."Chang also touched on the news reports that Suh Dong-gu, the first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), accompanied Im during his visit to the UAE."Why did he have to bring the first NIS deputy director in charge of overseas intelligence there when he said his trip was intended to encourage South Korean troops there," he said. "Is the deputy director his (personal) secretary?"The minor opposition People's Party stressed the "responsibility" for the presidential office to address mounting speculation over Im's trip."Despite rumors being circulated, Cheong Wa Dae has failed to properly explain the concrete purpose of his trip and the outcome of discussions (with top UAE officials)," Kim Dong-cheol, the party's floor leader, said during a party meeting."It is not a matter for the ruling Democratic Party to cover up or just dismiss as a political offensive," he added.Yoo Seong-min, the leader of the Bareun Party, even said that the legislature may have to seek a parliamentary probe into the case."If there is any friction or serious problem between the two countries regarding the construction of reactors in the UAE, the parliament must verify them," he said during a party meeting.In the UAE, South Korea has the "Akh" unit of more than 140 troops that assists in training UAE soldiers. "Akh" means "brothers" in Arabic. (Yonhap)