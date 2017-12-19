Veterans ministry confesses to past misconduct

NATIONAL

South Korea's veterans affairs ministry announced a set of measures Tuesday to come clean on its "past wrongdoings," especially under the previous conservative administrations.



Since the launch of the liberal Moon Jae-in government in May, the Ministry of Patriots & Veterans Affairs has carried out a sweeping internal audit of such controversial programs as security education and support for retired soldiers' groups with profit-making businesses.



Making public the results of the probe, it confessed that there were a number of illegal or inappropriate activities done under the leadership of Park Seung-choon.



Park, a former Army general, served as the country's veterans affairs minister for more than six years starting in February 2011.



He's accused of having masterminded ideologically biased education and ignored corruption by veterans' groups subject to the ministry's oversight.



"He tarnished the honor of the MPVA and other related organizations by abetting those illicit acts or failing to take corrective steps even though he was aware of them," the ministry said.



It made a formal request for the law-enforcement authorities to look into his apparent negligence of duty.



Separately, several ministry officials will be disciplined for their involvement in the projects.



Meanwhile, Park's successor Pi Woo-jin has campaigned for the reform of the ministry for the last six months under the slogan of "warm veterans affairs." (Yonhap)



