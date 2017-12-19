TvN's 'Youn's Kitchen 2' to air next month

ENTERTAINMENT

The second season of the popular reality show "Youn's Kitchen" will be broadcast early next month, tvN said Tuesday.



The network said the show will return Jan. 5 with the original cast of Youn Yuh-jung, Jung Yu-mi and Lee Seo-jin. The senior actor Shin Goo will be replaced by Park Seo-joon.



Produced by hit-maker Na Young-seok, the new series will show famous Korean actors temporarily run a Korean restaurant in Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands.





(tvN)

The production team said the new series will show the cast members build relationships with locals and interact with tourists around the world while running the restaurant on the exotic island.The nine-episode first season, shot in Gili Trawangan, northwest of Indonesia's Lombok, aired from March 24 to May 19. Its ratings peaked at 16 percent for the fifth and sixth episodes, considerably high for a cable channel program. (Yonhap)