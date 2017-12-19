Seoul global village centers offer free Korean classes

LIFE&STYLE

Korean language class (Geumcheon Global Village Center)

Geumcheon Global Village Center is offering pronunciation workshops for Korean language learners at the end of this month.The classes run from 10-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, 29 and 30, and places are open on a first-come, first-served basis.Elsewhere, global village centers in Seorae, Yeoksam, Yeonnam, Ichon and Itaewon are opening registration for the first term of their free Korean classes for foreign residents.Schedules for classes and registration vary, but the courses are generally available in beginner and intermediate levels, with TOPIK classes available for more advanced learners.Registration has already opened for the courses at Itaewon and Ichon. Visit the global village center pages for details of each center’s course, which can be found via global.seoul.go.kr.(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)