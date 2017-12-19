[Weather] More heavy snow this week: KMA

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Monday’s massive winter storm had stopped in most regions in Korea, but icy road conditions remain as mercury plummets nationwide Tuesday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration advised drivers to remain cautious as the frozen roads caused hazardous driving conditions.Strong winds are making the chilly weather even colder in the morning, with lows ranging minus 12 to 3 degrees Celsius.As of 9 a.m., the temperature in Seoul dipped to minus 5 C, Chuncheon minus 10 C, Gangneung minus 2 C, Daejeon minus 2 C and Daegu 0 C.The KMA issued cold wave advisories in northern Gyeonggi Province, northern part of inland Gangwon Province and mountain areas in Gangwon Province.Daytime highs are set to rise from minus 4 C to 6 C, slightly colder than Monday’s weather.The cold snap is expected to last until Wednesday, but temperatures will rebound to average December weather from Thursday.Heavy snow is forecast to fall again from Wednesday night to Thursday in most parts across the country.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)