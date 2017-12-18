Go to Mobile Version

Free health checks offered in Itaewon

By Paul Kerry
  • Published : Dec 20, 2017 - 10:20
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2017 - 10:36
The Itaewon Global Village Center will be offering free health checkups in cooperation with Yongsan District Office Health Center.

It will be offering the free metabolic syndrome and health check-up for foreign residents. Foreign residents aged from 20 to 64 years old are invited to undergo the checkup, which will include tests for metabolic syndrome, such as blood sugar, blood pressure, neutral fat, cholesterol and body mass index. The session is for examination purposes only. No medical care or treatment will be provided. 

(Itaewon Global Village Center)


The checkups will take place at the Yongsan District office near Exit 3 of Noksapyeong Station from 9:30-11 a.m.

To register for the service, email your name, nationality and phone number to yjheo1@yongsan.go.kr.

(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)

