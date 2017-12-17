Main opposition party to strip 4 lawmakers close to Park of party council chairmanship

NATIONAL

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party decided Sunday to strip four incumbent lawmakers of the headship of their electoral districts in what could be seen as a move to cleanse the party of those close to ousted former President Park Geun-hye.



The four -- Reps. Suh Chung-won, Yoo Ki-june, Bae Duk-kwang and Um Yong-soo -- were among 62 chiefs of local party member councils to be replaced as a result of a monthlong audit of 253 chapters around the country.





Reps. Suh Chung-won, Yoo Ki-june, Bae Duk-kwang and Um Yong-soo (Yonhap)

They are considered key members of the pro-Park faction of the party.A party member council represents the party in an electoral district and is usually headed by a lawmaker. If the district has a lawmaker affiliated with a different party, the council is often headed by someone who is expected to run for parliament in the next elections."I am heavyhearted to replace party member council chairpersons as the Liberty Korea Party is facing a crisis," Lee Yong-goo, who oversaw the audit, told reporters. "This audit was conducted without any political considerations whatsoever."Party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo also said it is aimed at overhauling the party ahead of April's local elections.Still, the move could be seen as aimed at purging the party of those close to the ousted former president as the party seeks to boost its chances in the upcoming elections by dissociating itself from the deeply unpopular Park. (Yonhap)