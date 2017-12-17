Go to Mobile Version

Seoul city council to review bill calling for support for loners

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 17, 2017 - 11:21
  • Updated : Dec 17, 2017 - 11:21

A member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council has submitted a bill calling for programs supporting a growing number of loners who confine themselves at home or other places for extended periods of time in refusal of social interactions.

The bill, recently proposed by Kim Mi-kyung, calls for Seoul's mayor to draw up a basic plan for supporting such "hermit-style loners" every five years and establishing a municipal committee running support programs.

The issue "can often be deemed as a psychological problem, but we have to take this as a social problem and come up with countermeasures," the city councilor said, adding that grown-up loners often use verbal and physical violence against their family members.

The legislation also calls for establishing support centers that provide occupational counseling and other programs. Kim said these programs are expected to cost about 1.55 billion won ($1.42 million) for the next five years.

The number of such loners is believed to be on the rise as the economic slump continues.

"There is no measures whatsoever that are run by either the central or local governments for these loners," Kim said. "The bigger problem is that we have yet to figure out the exact realities of the problem."

Such reclusive persons have emerged as a big social problem in Japan in recent years, with local media estimating the number of so-called "hikikomori" aged between 15-39 at about 541,000.

But South Korea has no relevant statistics, with researchers only guessing the number is in the hundreds of thousands. (Yonhap)

