Moon returns home after summit with China's Xi over N. Korea, bilateral ties

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in returned home Saturday following his four-day state visit to China that included a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and meeting with other top Chinese leaders.



Moon's trip was largely aimed at enhancing the countries' joint efforts to peacefully end North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs as it followed the communist state's latest missile provocation staged Nov. 29.



In their third bilateral summit, held in Beijing on Thursday, Moon and Xi agreed on four basic principles in dealing with the reclusive regime in Pyongyang.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands in an agreement-signing ceremony held shortly after their bilateral summit in Beijing on Dec. 14, 2017. (Yonhap)

The leaders agreed a war will not be allowed on the Korean Peninsula under any circumstances, also vowing to resolve the nuclear standoff through dialogue and negotiations.Moon's trip, however, also sought to repair his country's bilateral ties with Beijing, which strongly objected to the deployment of the THAAD US missile defense system in South Korea.In a joint statement issued Oct. 31, the countries agreed to put their relationship back on a normal track. Many still believed China continued to take economic retaliation against South Korea, at least until now."I am well aware that communication channels between the economy and trade-related offices are currently suspended. The cooperation projects between the two countries that have been suspended may be resumed following President Moon Jae-in's visit this time," Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang was quoted as saying while meeting with the visiting South Korean leader in Beijing on Friday.Xi too noted Moon's visit may have marked the beginning of a new start."China-South Korea relations experienced a setback due to the reason we all know," he said in his bilateral summit with Moon. "I am confident the president's visit will be an important opportunity for us to improve our relationship by paving a better way based on mutual respect and trust."The president also made a two-day visit to Chongqing, home to the China operations of some 70 South Korean firms.The trip apparently sought to highlight the history of the countries' joint struggle against Japan's past imperialism as he visited the former office of the Korean provisional government that operated in China during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule of Korea.While meeting Moon, the governor and Communist Party leader of Chongqing, Chen Miner, agreed to resume a project to preserve historical sites of the Korean independence movement in the city, according to Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan."We will launch a study to protect the historical sites of Korea's independence movement in Chongqing and also actively support South Korean firms that come to Chongqing," Chen was quoted as saying. (Yonhap)