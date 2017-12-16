Moon calls for economic cooperation in meeting with China's rising political leader

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for increased cooperation between his country and Chongqing in a meeting with the city's Communist Party leader, who is also China's rising political star.



"I believe economic cooperation between South Korea and Chongqing will greatly contribute to China's development of the west, as well as balanced development of China, and I promise the South Korean government will do its utmost to boost their cooperation," the South Korean president said while meeting Chen Miner, the governor and Communist Party secretary of Chongqing.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left), Chen Miner, governor and Communist Party secretary of Chongqing (Yonhap)

Moon arrived here late Friday as part of his four-day state visit. While in Beijing, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping for their third bilateral summit, followed by talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress."I realize Chongqing is not only a city of long history but also a very important city that will lead the future of China," the South Korean leader said in his meeting with Chen over lunch.Moon was the first South Korean president ever to visit the southwestern Chinese city.His meeting with Chen followed a brief visit to the former office of the South Korean provisional government, which operated in China during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule of Korea."I deeply appreciate the fact that the government of Chongqing has taken enormous efforts to help protect the historical sites of our independence movement," Moon said.Chen noted Moon's trip to Chongqing highlighted the long history and significance of friendship between the two countries."I believe your visit to China, especially Chongqing, this time has a very special meaning. That is because it can commemorate our historical relationship, mutual friendship and other memorable events of the past and also help strengthen our business cooperation," he said through his interpreter, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.The South Korean president was set to return home later Saturday. (Yonhap)