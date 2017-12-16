Rival parties issue conflicting comments on Moon's China visit

NATIONAL

South Korea's rival parties again issued conflicting commentaries on Saturday on President Moon Jae-in's ongoing visit to China.



The ruling Democratic Party said Moon's Chinese visit paved the ground for restoring the bilateral relationship ruined during the previous government, dismissing opposition parties' criticism of humiliating diplomacy by the Moon government.





Democratic Party floor spokesman Kang Hoon-sik said in a commentary, "President Moon's China visit has achieved important outcomes. What is particularly notable is the agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the four principles of Korean Peninsula issues. The agreement is meaningful as the two leaders joined hands to enhance regional peace and security."Kang also said he expects some economic effects after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang mentioned re-operation of bilateral economic channels during his meeting with Moon on Friday."Moon's visit provided a very important clue to the restoration of South Korea-China relations ruined during the previous government. The opposition parties should stop political offensive on the matter and both ruling and opposition parties should together pursue national interests," said the spokesman.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, however, continued its offensive against Moon's Chinese visit, calling it "obvious damage to national dignity."Liberty Korea Party's floor spokeswoman Shin Bo-ra said in a commentary, "The (Korean) people were frustrated to see President Moon's frequent eating alone in China, Beijing's unilateral schedule changes and the beatings of Korean journalists.""No joint statement was issued after Moon's summit talks with Xi. Any diplomatic outcome can hardly be visible. Nevertheless, self-praise by Cheong Wa Dae and the ruling party are embarrassing," said Shin.She noted that the so-called four principles agreement, announced by the Moon government as one of the outcomes of the summit with Xi, was not included in a press statement issued by the Chinese side.Moon is scheduled to return home Saturday after visiting Beijing and Chongqing.(Yonhap)