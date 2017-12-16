N. Korea's imports of chemicals plunge in 2016

NATIONAL

North Korea's imports of gunpowder and other chemical products plunged last year from a year earlier, data showed Saturday.



According to the data released by Korea Statistics, a total of



US$51,000 worth of gunpowder and chemicals were imported to North Korea in 2016, down 46.3 percent from $95,000 a year ago. The figure peaked at $121,000 in 2014.





Imports of aircraft and aircraft components also dived to$117,000 last year from the previous year's $22.96 million.On the other hand, the data showed that North Korea imported$260.6 million worth of foreign vehicles and auto parts last year, up from $197.87 million in 2015, while $112.93 million worth of steel edged up to $115.76 million over the same period.Its imports of coffee, tea and spices gained $21.75 million in 2016, up from $18.4 million.Meanwhile, trade between North Korea and China gained ground last year despite international sanctions.North Korea's imports from China rose to $3.42 billion in 2016 from $3.23 billion in 2015, while the country exported $2.63 billion to its ally last year, up from $2.48 billion. (Yonhap)