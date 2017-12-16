S. Korean Assembly speaker says he understands Peru's impeachment crisis

NATIONAL

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun said he has an understanding of Peru's political crisis during a meeting with his Peruvian counterpart Luis Fernando Galarreta Velarde in Lima on Friday.





National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)

Chung, who arrived in Peru earlier this week for an eight-day visit to the South American country, referred to the impeachment crisis faced by President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.According to wire reports, lawmakers in Peru's opposition-ruled Congress filed a motion to impeach Kuczynski after the president resisted calls to resign over alleged corruption.After listening to Galarreta's explanation on Peru's political crisis, Chung talked about South Korea's experience of a presidential impeachment last year."South Korea's parliament went through a similar experience last year. I think a basic principle of democracy is to respect the constitution in accordance with the will of the people," said Chung.Galarreta replied that all the procedures will be carried out under the constitutional values.Chung and Galarreta exchanged views on ways to expand bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the fields of construction and information and communications technology.Chung then thanked Peru for supporting South Korea on pending security issues on the Korean Peninsula and invited Peruvian athletes to participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Chung planned to meet with President Kuczynski but canceled the plan due to the country's unfolding political crisis. (Yonhap)