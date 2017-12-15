Air Busan to launch charter flights to Kumamoto

BUSINESS

Air Busan Co. said Friday it will launch three weekly charter flights to Kumamoto from Busan this month through February so tourists can enjoy the hot springs and golf courses in the central Japanese city.



A 195-seat A321-200 jet will depart Gimhae International Airport early in the morning every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday between Friday and Feb. 27.





The city is the capital of Kumamoto Prefecture on the west coast of Japan's Kyushu Island and is famous for its old castle and recreational infrastructure.



The budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc. currently operates eight regular flights linking Busan and Daegu to several Japanese cities. (Yonhap)