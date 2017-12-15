[Weekender] How do skyscrapers work?

BUSINESS

Skyscrapers are not just buildings that are tall, but are the outcome of a complex combination of evolving technologies. From highly sophisticated engineering techniques to futuristic elements, today’s skyscrapers have absorbed the latest technology to realize a luxurious human dream.



The challenge when building a skyscraper is how to overcome the forces of nature -- wind, heat from above and below and natural disasters that can happen without warning.



The key to overcoming these challenges is in the foundations, engineers say.



The taller the building, the stronger the foundation has to be.





Lotte World Tower