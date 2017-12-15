S. Korean leader urges joint efforts to denuclearize N. Korea, ensure global peace

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday called for joint efforts between his country and China to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, calling it a threat not only to South Korea but to China and its future development.



"North Korean nuclear and missile issues are not only limited to South Korea. North Korea is also a neighbor of China, and a rise in tension in the region due to North Korea's nuclear development is threatening the peace and development of not only South Korea but also China," the president said in a special lecture at Peking University.



The remarks came one day after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping mapped out four basic principles in dealing with North Korea's reclusive regime in a bilateral summit in Beijing. Moon arrived in the Chinese capital Wednesday for a four-day state visit.





President Moon Jae-in gives a speech at Peking University in Beijing, Dec. 15. (Yonhap)

Under their basic principles, the two leaders agreed to peacefully resolve the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiation.However, Moon said the two countries shared a firm stance that strong pressure and sanctions were needed to prevent North Korean provocations.Pyongyang has conducted 15 missile tests this year, including 11 tests staged since Moon took office in May. It also carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test so far on Sept. 3.The South Korean leader insisted Seoul and Beijing must do more to rid North Korea of its nuclear ambition."Humanity has two problems it still has not been able to solve.The first is lasting peace and the second is the co-prosperity of the whole of mankind. I believe they will be dreams that could be realized when China embraces more diversity and extends the traditional Chinese values of openness and generosity," he said."South Korea is a small country, but it too will join the efforts to realize those dreams as a responsible mid-ranking state," Moon added.He also urged North Korea to return to the dialogue table."What we want is not confrontation or competition with North Korea. I again stress that we, along with the rest of the international community, will provide a bright future if North Korea makes the right choice," the president said.Moon also urged efforts to improve ties between his country and China."China is a country whose existence shines when it is together with neighboring countries and not alone," he said. (Yonhap)