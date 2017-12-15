[Weather] Temperatures to rebound, more snow on the way

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The biting cold conditions are expected to ease up on Friday, recording minus 7.5 degrees Celsius in Seoul in the morning, 3 C warmer than Thursday’s temperatures.As of 9 a.m., temperatures in Chuncheon rebounded to minus 10 C, Daejeon minus 6 C, Gwangju minus 2 C, Gangneung 2 C and Busan 4 C.Daytime highs will reach 0 to 10 C nationwide, much warmer than Thursday’s midday weather.The cold snap, however, will become stronger again Sunday.Skies will become cloudier through the afternoon, and snowfall is expected in central regions of Korea except for coastal areas of Gangwon Province.Gyeonggi Province, the rest of Gangwon Province, North Jeolla Province and Jeju island will be covered in 1 to 3 centimeters of snow, while less than 1 cm of snow will fall in Seoul, the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces, South Jeolla Province and west coast areas.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)