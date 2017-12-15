Carmakers ordered to recall nearly 320,000 vehicles

BUSINESS

Six carmakers will recall nearly 320,000 vehicles in South Korea due to faulty parts, the transport ministry said Friday.



This is the latest in a series of recall orders issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to both domestic and foreign carmakers.



Six carmakers -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., GM Korea Co., Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Motor Corp. -- plan to recall 12 different models totaling 319,264 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.





The models include Hyundai's Avante compact, GM Korea's Damas minivan, Maserati's Quatro Forte sedan, Toyota Motor's Prius plug-in hybrid model, and Mercedes-Benz's AMG G 65, it said.The problems include faulty brake lights in Hyundai's Avante, a defective electronic stability program in Mercedes-Benz's AMG G 65 and defective fuel pumps in Maserati's Quatro Forte, the statement said.Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, it said. (Yonhap)