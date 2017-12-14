Go to Mobile Version

Putin warns against US strike on N.Korea

By Shin Yong-bae
  • Published : Dec 14, 2017 - 21:24
  • Updated : Dec 14, 2017 - 21:24

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putinsaid on Thursday that a strike on North Korea by the United States would have catastrophic consequences and that he hoped to work with Washington eventually to resolve the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Russia does not accept North Korea's nuclear status, Putin told an annual news conference. But he also said that some of Washington's past actions had provoked North Korea into violating a 2005 agreement to curb its nuclear program.

"We believe the two sides should now stop aggravating the situation," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

