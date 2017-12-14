Abe hopes for joint Seoul, Washington, Tokyo air drills: S.Korea's opposition leader

NATIONAL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope on Thursday that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo would jointly conduct air drills, the leader of South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party said.



"Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it is regrettable that the Seoul government is not doing it despite his hope that the three countries conduct joint air drills in Japanese skies," Hong Joon-pyo told reporters following his talks with Abe.



Hong is on a three-day trip in Tokyo for talks with key Tokyo politicians on North Korea threats and bilateral relations amid growing security concerns in both countries sparked by North Korea's persistent provocations, including the Nov. 29 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

It marks the first time in 11 years that a leader of South Korea's main opposition party holds bilateral talks with a sitting Japanese prime minister.



"(Abe) reiterated that North Korea's nuclear armament is not permitted in any circumstance," Hong said, noting that Abe supports every option that President Donald Trump has given.



Hong also said the Japanese leader had cautioned about Seoul's plan to offer US$8 million in aid to North Korea this year.



Earlier, the Seoul government delivered to Washington and Tokyo its stance to implement its plan to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korean infants and pregnant women through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Program (WFP).



Abe, however, reiterated that the Tokyo government does not wish for any conflict on the Korean Peninsula.



"We are well aware that Japan is within the range of the North Korean nuclear armament," Abe was quoted by Chang Je-won, the party's spokesman, as saying.



"Abe also called for Russia and China to cooperate in enforcing international sanctions against North Korea," Chang said, noting that the economic impact on Pyongyang will be tremendous.



Hong plans to meet key politicians such as Fukushiro Nukaga, the Japanese chairman of the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians Union, and Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.



Hong is also slated to hold talks with South Korean residents in Japan during which he will stress his commitment to defending free, liberal democracy, party officials said. (Yonhap)