[Newsmaker] Tillerson: Top US diplomat seeking balancing role in Trump administration

NATIONAL

Surrounded by former generals, hawkish politicians and a hard-mouthed command-in-chief, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson has been trying to find a balance in the Trump administration’s approach to resolve a nuclear standoff with North Korea.



While President Donald Trump and his security aides have warned about the North’s relentless nuclear ambition and floated the idea of a preventive strike against it, the US top diplomat has offered a softer line and called for a diplomatic solution.



Despite the skepticism that whether the secretary represents the administration's stance on foreign policy, regional stakeholders have showed cautious hopes on Tillerson’s new diplomatic overture of “unconditional talk” with North Korea amid the concern about Trump’s unpredictability and ineptness in foreign affairs.



“South Korea and the US are on the same page to resolve North Korea’s nuclear issue peacefully,” said Unification Ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun on Wednesday. “If (Tillerson’s proposal) serves that purpose, we are hoping that the talk will take place soon.”





US State Secretary Rex Tillerson. Yonhap