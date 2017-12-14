Prosecutors seek 25 years in prison for Choi Soon-sil

The prosecution on Thursday demanded 25 years in prison for Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the massive corruption scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye’s ouster early this year.
At the final hearing of the 13-month-long trial held at the Seoul Central District Court, Special Counsel and state prosecutors asked the court to impose a fine of 118.5 billion won ($109 million) and forfeit 7.7 billion won for the 61-year-old Choi on charges of bribery and coercion, saying she is “the beginning and the end of the corruption scandal.”
|(Yonhap)
Choi, Park’s friend of 40 years, has been tried on a total of 18 charges since she was indicted on Nov. 20. The charges against her center on the alleged collusion with the former president to extort donations from local firms and receiving bribes from Samsung Group.
The prosecution also asked the court to sentence Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, 62, to four years in prison and confiscate 7 billion won for offering bribes to Choi-controlled foundations in return for favors for his duty free business. For senior presidential secretary An Chong-bum, 58, the prosecution sought a six-year jail term and a fine of 100 million won for colluding with Park and Choi to extort local firms.
“Choi colluded with Park and used Park’s presidential power, which resulted in violating the Constitutional values and shaking up the foundation of the nation,” a prosecutor said, calling it a typical case of corrupt collusion between politics and business.
“Choi, who was blinded by her private interests and plunged Koreans into distress, should be subject to a severe punishment,” he said, adding Choi shows no signs of atoning for her wrongdoings.
Choi is accused of using her ties to Park to coerce conglomerates to donate 77.4 billion won to two foundations controlled by her. She is also accused of taking bribes worth 29.8 billion won from Samsung Group for her daughter’s equestrian training and her business interests.
Choi has denied all charges, saying she has been a victim of political trial.
Choi, arrested in November last year, is one of the central figures in the corruption scandal that sent ex-President Park, government officials and business tycoons including Samsung Group’s heir apparent Lee Jae-yong to trial and jail.
|(Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in jail for giving or promising to offer donations worth 43.3 billion won to Park and Choi, which the prosecution viewed as bribes. He appealed the ruling.
The corruption scandal drove an accumulated 17 million people onto the streets demanding Park’s ouster for months, which led the parliament to impeach Park on Dec. 9. The impeachment was finalized by the Constitutional Court in a unanimous ruling on March 10.
Choi received a three-year prison term in a separate corruption case for abusing her power to get her daughter accepted into a prestigious university despite her lack of qualifications.
The verdict for Choi is likely to affect the ruling for Park, as Choi and Park were accused as accomplices for 13 charges including bribery and coercion.
Park, who has been detained since March 31, is standing trial on a total of 18 charges, for letting Choi meddle in state affairs, helping her business interests and discriminating against liberal artists critical of her as well as sacking government officials who refused to aid or abet her alleged wrongdoings. Another major charge is leaking government secrets to Choi.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)