Prosecutors seek 25 years in prison for Choi Soon-sil

The prosecution on Thursday demanded 25 years in prison for Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the massive corruption scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye’s ouster early this year.



At the final hearing of the 13-month-long trial held at the Seoul Central District Court, Special Counsel and state prosecutors asked the court to impose a fine of 118.5 billion won ($109 million) and forfeit 7.7 billion won for the 61-year-old Choi on charges of bribery and coercion, saying she is “the beginning and the end of the corruption scandal.”



(Yonhap)

