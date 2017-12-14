S-Oil rewards heroic firefighters

|S-Oil CEO Othman al-Ghamdi (left) poses with firefighter Kim Mee-hee during an award ceremony at Yeongdeungpo fire department in Seoul on Thursday. (S-Oil)
After receiving nominations from the National Fire Agency and the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, the company decided to reward firefighter Kim Mee-hee with 20 million won in prize money and 10 million won to seven others.
Kim is noted for having saved five emergency patients through cardiopulmonary resuscitation throughout 2016, while having helped some 5,300 people in energemcy cases for the past 16 years.
S-Oil CEO Othman al-Ghamdi thanked the awardees for their sacrifice and contribution in saving lives at the risk of theirs.
The ceremony was attended by National Fire Agency chief Cho Jong-mook and some 80 other officials and families of the firefighters. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)