4,000 residents suffer from cold due to prolonged pipe work

Residents of an apartment complex in Gunpo are suffering from freezing conditions after being left without heat or hot water, local media reported Wednesday.Hanyang Suri apartment complex in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, which has over 4,000 residents, has been undergoing pipe work since August. The construction has led to the heating and hot water supply to 1,342 houses being cut-off.To endure the intense cold conditions, residents have installed electric heating pads, electric heaters and even tents in their house, according to the report. The massive use of electric power leads to frequent blackouts in the apartment buildings.Many of the residents wear padded coats and thick socks in their houses to help with the frigid temperature, while some of them moved in with family members to avoid the cold.A member of the resident committee told Yonhap News Agency that the construction would be finished by Friday, but JTBC reported that the pipework could continue until next week.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)