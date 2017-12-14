Another subway repair worker hit by train, killed

NATIONAL

Yonhap

A subway maintenance worker died after being hit by an incoming train while working on the platform, police said Thursday.The accident occurred at 7:59 a.m. at Onsu Station.The victim is a 35-year-old man who was dispatched by a subcontractor to Korea Railroad, the subway operator. He was fixing the sewers. Two other workers were with him, but were not hurt, according to the police.Korea Railroad said the deceased was a day laborer who started to work at the site since “not long ago.”He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died shortly afterward. Police are investigating whether safety guidelines were observed.This was the sixth fatal accident of its kind to occur since 2013.Last year, a 19-year-old repairman was crushed to death by an incoming subway train while working alone on a malfunctioning safety door, sparking calls for better safety measures for subway maintenance workers.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)