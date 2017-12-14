Fire breaks out just next to Seoul Finance Center

NATIONAL

(Shim Woo-hyun/The Korea Herald)

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Mugyo-dong, Jung-gu, in Seoul around 11:10 a.m., Thursday.Giant plumes of smoke rose from the second floor of the establishment located just next to Seoul Finance Center in Gwanghwamun. About 10 fire trucks were mobilized to extinguish the fire in roughly 20 minutes.No casualties were reported by the fire authorities. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)