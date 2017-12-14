Moon calls for true economic partnership between Korea, China

NATIONAL

BEIJING -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday urged efforts to form what he called a "true" partnership between his country and China, following what many believe to be Beijing's economic retaliation against Seoul for hosting a US missile defense system.



"There is a saying that a long road may not be so arduous when accompanied by a friend. There is also a Chinese saying that they must first become friends before doing business together," Moon said at the opening of a South Korean-Chinese trade fair in Beijing.



"I hope the South Korea-China Economic-Trade Partnership event today will be an opportunity for you all to meet true partners that will be your friends for the rest of your lives," he added.



The photo, taken Dec. 14 2017, shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivering a speech at the opening of a South Korean-Chinese trade fair in Beijing, China. (Yonhap)

The remarks come despite an apparently continuing Chinese protest against the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system in South Korea earlier in the year.Seoul and Beijing agreed to put their ties back on track in a joint statement issued Oct. 31, but many believe China has yet to do its part in fully restoring them. This year is the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.Moon arrived here Wednesday for his first state visit to China since taking office in May.He was scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later Thursday for what will be their third bilateral summit. They previously met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, held in Germany in July, and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum held in Danang, Vietnam, last month.Officials from South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae have said the two leaders will not issue a joint statement on the outcome of their upcoming talks, possibly reflecting grudges that still remain from the THAAD dispute. (Yonhap)