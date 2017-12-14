Go to Mobile Version

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Dec 16, 2017 - 19:13
  • Updated : Dec 16, 2017 - 19:13

Steel Rain
(Korea)
Opened Dec. 14
Action, drama. Directed by Yang Woo-seok

An attack on the North Korean leader takes place at an event at the Kaesong industrial park, leaving him injured. North Korean special agent Uhm Chul-woo (Jung Woo-sung) is ordered to take him and flee to the South via an underground tunnel to take refuge until the revolt concludes. There, Uhm encounters Kwak Chul-woo (Kwak Do-won), Korea’s senior secretary of foreign affairs and national security. Amid increasingly convoluted international relations, each country looking out for itself and blind domestic politics, Uhm and Kwak develop a brotherly bond.


American Assassin
(US)
Opened Dec. 7
Action, thriller. Directed by Michael Cuesta

After losing his fiancee to a violent group which wreaks random violence, Mitch Rapp (Dylan O‘Brien) trains himself everyday vowing revenge. The CIA, impressed by his efforts, scouts him as a new member, and Mitch is taken under the wing of former US Navy SEAL Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) for training. The two spot a pattern of violence and team up with a deadly Turkish agent in a counterterrorist attack, seeking to put a stop to the mysterious organization stoking a global war. 


Forgotten
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 29
Mystery, thriller. Directed by Jang Hang-jun

On the night two brothers move into a new home, the older sibling Yoo-seok (Kim Moo-yeol) is kidnapped by a group of unidentified criminals. Younger brother Jin-seok (Kang Ha-neul) is haunted by hallucinations, both visual and auditory, from that day on. Yoo-seok miraculously resurfaces 19 days later with no memory of his disappearance or capture, but seems different. While tailing his returned brother, who disappears without explanation every night, Jin-seok discovers a horrendous truth. 


Murder on the Orient Express
(US)
Opened Nov. 29
Mystery/crime. Directed by Kenneth Branagh

A motley crew of passengers are on board the luxurious Orient Express, from a missionary (Penelope Cruz) and exotic Russian countess (Judi Dench) to a questionable art dealer (Johnny Depp), when a murder occurs within the train’s compartments. An avalanche in the Alps prompts the train to come to a halt, and eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) seizes on the opportunity to solve, in time, the baffling murder-mystery and uncover the culprit who is aboard the train.

