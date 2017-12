CELEBRATING IMPORT -- Participants attend a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the Korea Importers Association at Westin Chosun Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. From front row fifth from left are Ghana Ambassador to Korea Difie Agyarko Kusi, Canadian Ambassador Eric Walsh, KOIMA Chairman Shin Myoung-jin, wife of Chairman Shin Lee Kyung-hee, Czech Ambassador Tomas HUSAK and South African Ambassador Nozuko Gloria Bam. (KOIMA)