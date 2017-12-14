Lee Seung-gi to return in ‘All the Butlers’

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Seung-gi films for “All the Butlers.” (SBS)

Singer-turned-actor Lee Seung-gi, who recently completed his compulsory military service, will star in upcoming SBS variety show “All the Butlers.”According to the network, Lee will be a regular guest on the new show, which will be his first variety show since he was discharged in late October. “All the Butlers” will feature male celebrities spending a night at the homes of famous figures to learn about their lifestyles and achievements. Other regular guests of the show include Lee Sang-yoon, Yook Sung-jae and Yang Se-hyung.It has been said that Lee expressed his excitement about returning to the scene while shooting the first episode of the show last week, saying, “The basic idea of the variety show is ‘luggage.’ I brought cooking ware and a sleeping bag in preparation for unexpected situations.”Lee made his debut as a singer in 2004 and has since expanded into acting and variety shows. Lee enlisted with Special Forces in February last year and was discharged on Oct. 31 this year.