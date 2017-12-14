Go to Mobile Version

Track worker fatally hit by train on Subway Line No. 1

By Kim Min-joo
  • Published : Dec 14, 2017 - 13:46
  • Updated : Dec 14, 2017 - 13:46
A track worker was struck and killed by a train at Onsu Station in Seoul, causing delays along Subway Line No. 1 on Thursday morning.

According to Guro Fire Station, the 35-year-old worker was performing maintenance on the track with two colleagues, when he was hit by an incoming train at around 8 a.m.

Following the incident, northbound trains on Line 1 were delayed by 10 minutes, affecting rush hour traffic on the subway line.

The police are investigating the incident based on testimonies from fellow workers at the scene.

A track worker was struck and killed by a train at Onsu Station on Seoul Subway Line No.1, Thursday morning. (Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters - Yonhap)

