[Weather] Sunny, chilly weather to continue Thursday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Subzero temperatures were recorded nationwide Thursday morning, ranging from minus 18.8 to 2.4 degrees Celsius.As of 9 a.m., the mercury in Seoul recorded minus 9 C, Chuncheon minus 13 C, Daejeon minus 9 C, Gwangju minus 5 C, Daegu minus 7 C and Busan 1 C.Daytime highs will rebound slightly to minus 2 to 9 C by midday, but still colder than average December temperatures.Dry air advisories are in effect in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Gyeongsang and North Chungcheong Provinces, meaning critical fire weather conditions could occur in the regions.Clear skies will be seen nationwide, but the weather will become mostly cloudy by night.As the strong cold snaps are expected to continue into Friday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration advised elders and kids to stay indoors and stay warm.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)