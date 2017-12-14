Tillerson to attend UN meeting on N. Korea

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will attend a United Nations meeting on North Korea later this week, a spokesperson said Wednesday.



Tillerson is scheduled to participate in the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and North Korea in New York on Friday, according to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.



"Secretary Tillerson will reiterate that the United States and the international community will not stand by while North Korea continues to develop nuclear and missile capabilities that openly threaten international peace and security," she said in a statement.





US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Yonhap)

"The Secretary will continue to call on all member states to work together and maintain maximum pressure on the DPRK in order to compel North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs," she added. DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.The communist regime test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 29, claiming it was capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to all parts of the US mainland.Tillerson said Tuesday the US was "ready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk," and willing to have the first meeting "without precondition." (Yonhap)