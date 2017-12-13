Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery to be listed on 'Legacy Wall' to be set up at ICC

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of women will be listed in the "Gender Justice Legacy Wall" to be set up at the International Criminal Court next year, an activist group said Wednesday.Five victims -- Kang Il-chul, 89, Kim Bok-dong, 91, Lee Ok-sun, 90, as well as two deceased victims Kim Hak-soon and Moon Pil-ki -- will be among the 151 people to be listed on the Legacy Wall, according to the Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, an activist group helping sexual slavery victims.The group will also be listed on the wall, it said.The Women's Initiatives for Gender Justice, an international women's rights group, is leading the project to set up the Legacy Wall.The wall "recognizes 151 judges, prosecutors, advocates, victims, witnesses, politicians, diplomats academics, grassroots and international organizations and U.N. personnel who have contributed to raising awareness about violence against women including conflict-related sexual violence, and who have contributed to establishing and expanding justice for victims of these crimes," the group said.Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mainly from Korea, which was a Japanese colony from 1910 to 1945, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese soldiers during World War II. Japan has long attempted to water down the atrocity. (Yonhap)