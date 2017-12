ENTERTAINMENT

Song Hye-kyo (UAA)

BEIJING (Yonhap) -- South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo will attend a state dinner to be hosted by Chinese Presidet Xi Jinping for President Moon Jae-in, an official from the South's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.The dinner, set for Thursday, will mark Song's first public appearance since her wedding late October. The 35-year-old star of the 2016 hit drama "Descendants of the Sun" tied the knot with another Descendants of the Sun star, Song Joong-ki.Thursday's dinner will follow a bilateral summit between Moon and Xi.Moon arrived here earlier in the day on a four-day state visit.It will later take him to the southwestern city of Chongqing.