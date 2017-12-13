Man suffers cardiac arrest after choking on rice cake

NATIONAL

A 55-year-old man's heart stopped after he choked on a piece of rice cake.According to Gwangju North Fire Station on Wednesday, the man, surnamed Baek, was found unconscious on a street after his heart stopped beating due to cardiac arrest.Having received reports from bystanders, paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed Baek to a hospital. While performing airway management on him, the doctors found a piece of rice cake lodged in his throat.After the rice cake was removed, Baek recovered his breathing, but reportedly remained unconscious.