Man suffers cardiac arrest after choking on rice cake

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Dec 13, 2017 - 18:23
  • Updated : Dec 13, 2017 - 18:24
A 55-year-old man’s heart stopped after he choked on a piece of rice cake.

According to Gwangju North Fire Station on Wednesday, the man, surnamed Baek, was found unconscious on a street after his heart stopped beating due to cardiac arrest.

Having received reports from bystanders, paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed Baek to a hospital. While performing airway management on him, the doctors found a piece of rice cake lodged in his throat.

After the rice cake was removed, Baek recovered his breathing, but reportedly remained unconscious.

Rice cake (Yonhap File Photo)

