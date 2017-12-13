20,000 Australian child sex offenders banned from leaving country

WORLD

(Yonhap)

About 20,000 Australians with a record of sexual abuse toward minors are banned from leaving the country, with the new law taking effect from Wednesday.Australia is the first country in the world to put a permanent travel ban on child sex offenders, in a bid to stop overseas sex trafficking.Under the new law, those who are registered as child sex offender will have their passports revoked. They are banned from traveling overseas unless they receive special permissions from the government.In Australia, there are currently about 20,000 registered child sex offenders who have served their sentences but are subject to reporting obligations for leaving Australia.In 2016 about 800 Australian sex offenders traveled abroad, with 40 percent of them not informing the government of their trips as they are required.During that time, Australian man Robert Fiddes Ellis was found to have sexually abused 11 underage girls in Bali, Indonesia, raising major media coverage of the gravity of the sex offenders’ overseas child sex tourism.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)