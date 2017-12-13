AirAsia X introduces Jeju-Kuala Lumpur direct flights

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail (third from left), Malaysian Ambassador to Korea Dato‘ Rohana binti Ramli (fifth from left), AirAsia X Chairwoman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz (center left), Lee Seung-chan, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province’s director-general of tourism (center right) and other officials celebrate AirAsia X‘s new Jeju-Kuala Lumpur route at Lotte City Hotel on Jeju Island, Wednesday. (AirAsia X)