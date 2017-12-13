BMW, Benz, Kia selected safest cars

In this year‘s vehicle safety test conducted by the government, BMW’s top-selling 520d sedan proved to be the safest, with 99.1 points out of 100.
That marked the highest point total ever since the ministry started its annual testing in 2013.
|BMW 520d (BMW Korea)
The Benz E220d received 97.4 points, followed by Kia’s performance sedan Stinger at 92.6 points, the ministry said.
A total 11 models -- seven local and four imported vehicles -- were evaluated in the categories of collision and accident prevention.
