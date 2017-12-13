BMW, Benz, Kia selected safest cars

BUSINESS

BMW 520d (BMW Korea)

Korea‘s Transport Ministry crowned the BMW 520d, Mercedes-Benz E220d and Kia Motors Stinger sedans the safest cars of the year.In this year‘s vehicle safety test conducted by the government, BMW’s top-selling 520d sedan proved to be the safest, with 99.1 points out of 100.That marked the highest point total ever since the ministry started its annual testing in 2013.The Benz E220d received 97.4 points, followed by Kia’s performance sedan Stinger at 92.6 points, the ministry said.A total 11 models -- seven local and four imported vehicles -- were evaluated in the categories of collision and accident prevention.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)