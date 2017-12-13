Organica’s Clean Food brand expands offerings at Emart24 nationwide

Organica has been offering Clean Food Meal Boxes, premium sandwiches and cleanse salads at 33 select Emart24 stores since August, bringing healthful food options to convenience store shoppers.
Starting Wednesday, those products are supplied to 2,600 Emart24 stores nationwide -- just five months after their launch.
According to Emart24, the test run of Organica’s products led to a 10 percent increase in the proportion of sales brought in by fresh foods.
|A customer browses through Clean Food Meal Boxes from Organica at an Emart24 store in Samcheong-dong in Seoul. (Emart24)
Emart24 hopes to increase its premium ready-to-eat category with Organica clean foods, particularly targeting office workers in their 20s-40s and female customers.
Organica’s Meal Boxes include two hot meals, bulgogi flavored with chili peppers, and grilled salmon and green beans, as well as two cold options including shrimp, mango and lentil and grilled chicken with root vegetables.
All four meals contain just 16-22 percent of the recommended daily intake of sodium, and 5-31 percent of recommended daily fat intake. The meals are offered at 5,800 won ($5.30) each.
Emart24 will also carry premium baguette sandwiches made with fresh ingredients such as beef, chicken breast, salami and roasted vegetables. The two cleanse salads include a ricotta cheese salad with triple berry sauce and a roast chicken salad with balsamic dressing.
The sandwiches and salads are priced at 4,500 won each.
“Organica, which has led the premium natural food market, will continue to pursue investments and innovation to expand and develop the Korean natural convenience food market,” Organica said in a press release.
Premium natural food company Organica is an affiliate of Herald Corp., the parent company of The Korea Herald.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)