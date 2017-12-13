Go to Mobile Version

Korea’s largest Starbucks to open in front of Bosingak Bell

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 13, 2017 - 14:44
  • Updated : Dec 13, 2017 - 14:44
Starbucks Coffee Korea said Tuesday that it is to open its largest branch in the heart of Seoul next Wednesday.

The store, dubbed “The Jongno branch,” is around 1,100 square meters, being four times larger than the average size of other branches. It will be located at Jongno Tower, Jongno-gu. 

(Yonhap)

The store space is to be classified in six zones -- Grand Bar, Dining Zone, Lounge Space, Coffee Stage and Coffee Gathering.

Customers can enjoy more than 100 kinds of beverages and merchandising products, along with around 60 food products.

At the new store, customers can listen to a barista talk about coffee and tea three times a day. They also can exclusively use a separated rooms for 3 hours, upon reservation.

“It is the 18th anniversary of Starbucks’ launch in Korea,” Starbucks Korea CEO Lee Seock-koo said. “Starbucks will continuously work as a culture complex for its customers, not just as a store that sells coffee.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

