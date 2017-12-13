Go to Mobile Version

Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend in Seoul to east coast

  • Published : Dec 13, 2017 - 16:16
  • Updated : Dec 13, 2017 - 16:16
A man, who had been dumped by his girlfriend kidnapped the woman in the middle of the night, local media reported Wednesday.

The 24-year-old suspect, surnamed Kim, reportedly called and kidnapped the victim Tuesday night at Wangsimni Station in Seoul and took her to the eastern port city of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, by car. 


(Yonhap)

Seoul Dongdaemun Police requested assistance from Gangneung Police in the investigation, after tracking the driving route via the location-tracking service on victim’s cell phone.

The suspect was stopped on the road, but refused to answer and fled.

During the chase, Kim smashed his car into a guardrail and hid in a thicket. Police caught Kim 15 minutes later, at around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim reportedly suffered a head injury from the car accident and was taken to a hospital. During the investigation, Kim told police he committed the crime as he couldn’t let her go after the breakup.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

