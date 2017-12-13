GOT7 opens food truck in Jeju in upcoming reality show

The group went on a trip to the island from Thursday to Saturday and opened a food truck named “Sebong Elebong” in Sarabong, where they sold “Seven-star Cup Rice” and tangerine juice they had developed and prepared.
The reality program will show the group’s Jeju Island travelogue and the challenges of running a food truck.
|GOT7 poses with its food truck “Sebong Elebong” (JYP Entertainment)
GOT7 recently released “7 For 7 Present Edition,” the repackaged version of the group’s seventh EP “7 For 7,” released in October.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)