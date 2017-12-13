BTS to bid US fans ‘happy new year’ on ‘Dick Clark’

Big Hit Entertainment on Wednesday confirmed the boy band’s appearance on the show via its official SNS pages. The show, created by the legendary television personality Dick Clark, is broadcast live from New York City’s Times Square, and prominently covers the annual dropping of the Times Square Ball.
The show also features live and pre-recorded performances by popular musicians, one of which this year will be by BTS. The group’s segment was recorded during its US visit last month, when it became the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards.
|The promotional image of BTS‘ performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” (Big Hit Entertainment)
Having risen to global stardom in 2017, BTS recently became the first Korean artist to rank in the top 10 of Billboard’s annual year-end top artist list.
A bit of glamor was added to the boy band’s personal life as well, as local media on Wednesday reported that its agency has moved BTS from its current living quarters to Hannam The Hill in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
The apartment complex is widely referred to as “the most expensive apartment in Seoul,” with various business moguls and celebrities making a home there.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)