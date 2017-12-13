[Weather] Wrap up warm, cold weather to last until Thursday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The biting cold continued nationwide Wednesday, recording lows of minus 17 to minus 2 degrees Celsius in the morning.As of 9 a.m., the mercury in Seoul dipped to minus 11 C, Daejeon minus 8 C, Chuncheon minus 15 C, Cheongju minus 8 C and Busan minus 3 C.Daytime highs will reach minus 4 C to 5 C, slightly warmer than Tuesday’s midday weather.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued cold wave warnings in parts of northern Gyeonggi, northern Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces. A cold wave advisory is in effect in most regions of Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces, including Seoul, Incheon, Cheonan and Sejong.The cold snap will peak Thursday, while the KMA expected temperature would rebound from Friday.Clear skies will be seen in most parts of the country, while clouds could stick around Jeolla west coast area and Jeju Island throughout the day.Drivers and pedestrians should be aware of frozen road, as snow has yet accumulated in Gangwon Province, and northern Gyeonggi Province and west coast areas.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)