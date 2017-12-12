Go to Mobile Version

San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee dead at 65: report

By AP
  • Published : Dec 12, 2017 - 21:42
  • Updated : Dec 12, 2017 - 21:46

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.

The newspaper is citing a statement by the mayor's office that states that Lee passed away Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at  Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

(EPA-Yonhap)
The statement from the mayor's office said: It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday ... .''

The statement says family, friends and colleagues were at Lee's side.

Lee was not known to be ill. No other details have been released.

Lee was appointed as mayor in 2011, replacing Mayor Gavin Newsom, who was elected  the state's lieutenant governor. He went on to win the 2011 election and was re-elected in 2015.

He was known for his work against homelessness. (AP)

